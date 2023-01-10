USDJ (USDJ) Rises 0.22%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

USDJ (USDJ) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Tuesday, the crypto has added 0.22% to $1.08.

InvestorsObserver gives USDJ a low volatility rank of 3, placing it in the bottom 3% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

USDJ’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.USDJ price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $1.07 and resistance near $1.09. This leaves USDJ with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

