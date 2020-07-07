USA Congratulates the Dominican Republic on Successful Elections

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: The United States congratulates the people of the Dominican Republic on their democratic elections and looks forward to partnering with President-elect Abinader and his government. We will continue to work together to promote security and economic prosperity and safeguard democracy for citizens throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic and the United States are friends and neighbors with a shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.

We thank the international observers and civil society leaders for their support of the electoral process and recognize the people of the Dominican Republic and President Danilo Medina for upholding the democratic heritage of the hemisphere.

