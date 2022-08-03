US Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen

The United States Welcomes the Extension of the UN-Brokered Truce in Yemen

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States welcomes today’s announcement by the UN on the extension of the truce in Yemen. This truce has brought respite from conflict to millions of Yemenis and saved thousands of lives, providing Yemen the longest period of calm since the war began. We are appreciative of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg’s tireless efforts, working together with the United States and with our regional and international partners to achieve this extension, in particular the Governments of Saudi Arabia and Oman. We have prioritized our engagement on Yemen since the first days of the Administration, and I am appreciative of the efforts of colleagues throughout the Department, including our Special Envoy, Tim Lenderking. The United States also commends the Republic of Yemen Government’s leadership during the truce in improving the lives of countless Yemenis, including through facilitating continued fuel imports through Hudaydah port and flights from Sana’a airport.

The United States urges the Yemeni parties not to let this opportunity pass and to engage with Special Envoy Grundberg to build upon this truce, which is Yemen’s best opportunity for peace. The parties must work with Special Envoy Grundberg to urgently reach agreement on the expanded truce agreement he has presented, which includes steps to expand freedom of movement and salary payments, delivering greater and tangible benefits for the Yemeni people while paving the way for a durable resolution to the conflict. First and foremost, the Houthis must open major roads to Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, and alleviate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis who have been under siege-like conditions since 2015.

The United States remains committed to advancing a durable, inclusive peace agreement in Yemen that alleviates the suffering of Yemenis, helps the people secure a more prosperous future for their country, and addresses their calls for justice and accountability. We are also committed to mitigating Yemen’s dire humanitarian and economic crisis.

We urge the Yemeni parties to listen to the demands of their people and commit to cooperating under UN auspices to achieve peace.