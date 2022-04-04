US-Turkey Joint Statement on the Strategic Mechanism

U.S.-Turkey Joint Statement on the Strategic Mechanism

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is the text of a joint statement released by the Governments of the United States and Turkey.

Begin text:

In keeping with the commitment made by Presidents Biden and Erdogan during their meeting in Rome in October 2021, the United States and Turkey launched the U.S.-Turkey Strategic Mechanism on April 4 in Ankara. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, with their respective delegations, met in Ankara to review topics of mutual interest, including economic and defense cooperation, counterterrorism, and key areas of shared regional and global interest. They reiterated their shared commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The United States welcomed Turkey’s efforts to facilitate a just, negotiated diplomatic solution to end the war.

U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Marisa Lago will visit Ankara April 5-6 to advance the economic and trade cooperation goals of the Strategic Mechanism.

The United States and Turkey look forward to a Ministerial-level meeting within the framework of the Strategic Mechanism later in 2022.

End text.