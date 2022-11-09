Business

US stocks open lower on tight race for control of Congress

November 9, 2022
Alexander Graham

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors tracked the results from a tightly contested midterm election in expectation of a divided Congress that would make it harder for the passage of drastic policy changes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.36 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 33,004.47.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.17 points, or 0.45%, at 3,810.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.75 points, or 0.83%, to 10,528.45 at the opening bell.