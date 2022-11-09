US stocks open lower on tight race for control of Congress

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors tracked the results from a tightly contested midterm election in expectation of a divided Congress that would make it harder for the passage of drastic policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.36 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 33,004.47.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.17 points, or 0.45%, at 3,810.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.75 points, or 0.83%, to 10,528.45 at the opening bell.

