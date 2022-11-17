US stocks open lower after mixed economic data, hawkish Fed comments

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened lower on Thursday as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spurred concerns that the US central bank would not tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.6 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 33329.27. The S&P 500 fell 39.5 points, or 1.00%, to 3919.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.0 points, or 1.56%, to 11008.672 at the opening bell.

More to come….