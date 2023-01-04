US stocks open higher with focus on Fed minutes

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of an economic recovery in China, while focus was also on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.77 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,165.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.22 points, or 0.42%, at 3,840.36, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 80.84 points, or 0.78%, to 10,467.82 at the opening bell.

More to follow….

