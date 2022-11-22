US stocks open higher on gains in Walgreens, Best Buy

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in shares of Walgreens and Best Buy helping investors assuage worries around the economic fallout from stricter COVID-19 curbs in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33810.05. The S&P 500 rose 15.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3965.51, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 34.0 points, or 0.31%, to 11058.559 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)