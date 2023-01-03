US stocks open higher on first trading day of 2023

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened higher on the first trading day of the year, with a slew of economic data on tap this week as well as the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes that would provide more clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.65 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,148.90. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.79 points, or 0.36%, at 3,853.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.58 points, or 0.91%, to 10,562.06 at the opening bell.

More to follow…

