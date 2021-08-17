US State Department: Zambian General Elections

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States congratulates President-elect Hakainde Hichilema on his victory in the August 12 general elections. We congratulate the people of Zambia for exercising their right to vote in historic numbers and welcome commitments from all parties to a peaceful and orderly transition. We look forward to working together with the Zambian government to advance our mutual interests and deepen the friendship between our two nations. These polls are a tribute to the democratic ideals upon which the country was founded and an inspiration for the democratic aspirations of people around the world. The United States reaffirms its strong partnership with Zambia and the Zambian people.