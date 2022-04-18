US State Department – Wendy Sherman’s Travel to Belgium

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to Belgium

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Brussels, Belgium from April 19 to 22 to lead the U.S. delegation for the third High Level Meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China on April 21 and the U.S.-EU Consultations on the Indo-Pacific on April 22. On April 21, the Deputy Secretary will give remarks and participate in a moderated discussion at an event hosted by the Friends of Europe think tank about U.S.-European relations and our close partnership and collaboration on a wide range of shared challenges. The Deputy Secretary will also meet with NATO Allies and EU partners to discuss our continued close coordination on Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine and other global issues.