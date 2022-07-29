US State Department – Vanuatu National Day

Vanuatu National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes in celebration of your National Day on July 30.

As we all emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to reconnecting and supporting the return of Peace Corps Volunteers to Vanuatu, a testament to the strength of our relationship. Our shared values serve as the foundation of our longstanding partnership, and we are committed to working together to address emerging challenges to shape a better future.

Please accept my congratulations as you celebrate your country’s independence.