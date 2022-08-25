US State Department – Uruguay National Day

Uruguay National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Uruguay on the 197th anniversary of your independence on August 25th.

The United States deeply appreciates our long and fruitful partnership with Uruguay. Our wide-ranging collaboration to build commercial, technological, cultural, and academic ties is guided by our shared values and a commitment to democratic governance. We welcome Uruguay’s leadership in the hemisphere, as a strong advocate for democracy and as an exemplar for efforts to mitigate the causes and effects of global climate change.

The United States extends its best wishes to the people of Uruguay as they celebrate their independence.

