US State Department: Uruguay Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Uruguay as you celebrate the 196th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Uruguay share a long history of friendship and partnership as nations seeking to promote democracy, prosperity, and security in our hemisphere. In the past year, as both of our nations have faced challenges as a result of COVID-19, we are proud to partner with Uruguay on efforts to overcome the global pandemic. We look forward to working with the government and people of Uruguay as we build back better in the coming year and continue to strengthen our robust bilateral agenda.

Best of wishes to the people of Uruguay as you celebrate your independence today.