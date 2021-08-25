US State Department: Uruguay Independence Day

August 25, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
US State Department: Uruguay Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Uruguay as you celebrate the 196th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Uruguay share a long history of friendship and partnership as nations seeking to promote democracy, prosperity, and security in our hemisphere.  In the past year, as both of our nations have faced challenges as a result of COVID-19, we are proud to partner with Uruguay on efforts to overcome the global pandemic.  We look forward to working with the government and people of Uruguay as we build back better in the coming year and continue to strengthen our robust bilateral agenda.

Best of wishes to the people of Uruguay as you celebrate your independence today.

About Maryam Shah 5255 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles