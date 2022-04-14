US State Department – Travel of Sung Kim to Seoul

Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim to Seoul

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul from April 18-22. During his visit, Special Representative Kim will meet with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and other senior ROK officials to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the international community’s response to the DPRK’s recent ICBM launches. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Dr. Jung Pak will accompany Special Representative Kim on his trip.

The Special Representative and Deputy Special Representative’s travel to Seoul underscores the U.S. and ROK commitment to ongoing close collaboration on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.