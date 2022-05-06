US State Department – Terrorist Attack in Elad, Israel

Terrorist Attack in Elad, Israel

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

We vehemently condemn the terrorist attack in Elad, Israel, which killed at least three and wounded many others. This was a horrific attack targeting innocent men and women, and was particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated its Independence Day. Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those killed, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery. We remain in close contact with our Israeli friends and partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack.

May the memory of those who passed be a blessing.