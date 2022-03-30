US State Department – Terrorist Attack in Bnei Brak

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, that killed five innocent victims. This comes after two other recent horrific terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be’er Sheva, Israel. This violence is unacceptable. Israelis—like all people around the world—should be able to live in peace and without fear. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed in the attacks.

May their memories be a blessing.