US State Department – TechWomen Spring 2022

International Women Leaders in STEM Connect in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area for TechWomen Spring 2022

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State will welcome 112 leaders in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields from Africa, the Middle East, and South and Central Asia to participate in the?hybrid TechWomen Program. Through mentorships with U.S. women leaders in STEM fields, the TechWomen participants will strengthen business ties and build stronger professional networks to advance their work and benefit their communities. As a result, they will encourage more women and girls to pursue STEM careers.

From February 23 through March 31, program participants from 20 countries will connect with over 250 U.S.-based mentors in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay area. They will also engage with innovative U.S. tech companies, connect to an accomplished network of professionals, and attend virtual workshops.

Emerging Leaders will explore topics such as teaming for success, leadership skills, design thinking, and impact models for change. Participants will be placed in small groups based on shared professional interests and matched with a member of the TechWomen community who will lead them through discussions designed to encourage groups to relate the topics to their careers and professional lives.