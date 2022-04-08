US State Department Targeting Russian Enterprises

US State Department Further Targeting Russian State-Owned Enterprises

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States and over 30 allies and partners across the world have levied the most impactful, coordinated, and wide-ranging economic restrictions in history in response to the Russian government’s war against Ukraine. Today, we take additional actions to raise the economic cost on President Putin. We are imposing blocking sanctions on two Russian state-owned enterprises: Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), as well as 28 USC subsidiaries and eight members of the USC board of directors; and Public Joint Stock Company Alrosa.

USC is one of Russia’s largest state-owned enterprises, and it developed and constructed the warships that have bombarded Ukraine’s cities. Alrosa is a diamond-mining company, controlled by the Russian government, the proceeds of which help to finance the Russian government’s war and atrocities against Ukraine.

Our actions today, alongside the actions we have taken since the beginning of President Putin’s brutal and unjustified war in Ukraine, are designed to reinforce each other and intensify over time. We remain committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemn Russia’s atrocities and disregard for life. We support accountability for the Kremlin’s wrongdoing in this war of choice. As long as the Kremlin continues its brutal assault on Ukraine and its people, we stand united with our allies and partners in imposing additional costs on Russia.