US State Department Targeting Elites of the Russia

US State Department Targeting Elites of the Russian Federation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury have taken additional sweeping actions as part of our response, together with our allies and partners, to the Russian Federation’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine. We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine.

The Department of State is targeting elites close to Putin, along with their property, holdings, and family members. Today, the Department has designated:

Dmitry Vladimirovich Gusev, Mikhail Lvovich Kuchment, Anatoly Alexandrovich Bravverman, Ilya Borisovich Brodskiy, Aleksey Leonidovich Fisun, Dmitry Vladimirovich Khotimskiy, Sergey Vladimirovich Khotimskiy, Mikhail Vasilyevich Klyukin, Mikhal Olegovich Avtukhov, Albert Alexandrovich Boris, Dmitry Vladimirovich Beryshnikov, Elena Alexandrovna Cherstvova, Sergey Nikolaevich Bondarovich, Oleg Alexandrovich Mashtalyar, Alexey Valeryevich Panferov, Irina Nikoalyevna Kashina, and Joel Raymon Lautier

These individuals are each being designated for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of PJSC Sovcombank, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024.

OOO Volga Group

OOO Volga Group is being designated for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy, pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024.

Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko

Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko is being designated for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of OOO Volga Group, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024.

OOO Transoil

OOO Transoil is being designated for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko, pursuant to section 1(a)(vii) of E.O. 14024.

Ksenia Gennadevna Frank

Ksenia Gennadevna Frank is being designated for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of OOO Transoil, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of E.O. 14024.

Gleb Sergeevich Frank

Gleb Sergeevich Frank is being designated for being the spouse of Ksenia Gennadevna Frank, pursuant to Section 1(a)(v) of E.O. 14024.

Elena Petrovna Timchenko and Natalya Browning

Elena Petrovna Timchenko and Natalya Browning are each being designated for being a spouse or adult child of Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko, pursuant to Section 1(a)(v) of E.O. 14024.

The Yacht Lena

The Yacht Lena is property in which Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko has an interest and is therefore blocked property.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will add the individuals, entities, and property above to the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more, by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.