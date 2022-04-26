US State Department – Tanzania Union Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the American people, I would like to join Tanzania in celebrating the 58th anniversary of the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The United States and Tanzania enjoy a longstanding and deep bilateral partnership, and on this day of celebration we renew our commitment to greater collaboration between our two nations. As Tanzania also will soon celebrate 30 years of multiparty democracy, we look forward to working with Tanzania to further its democratic ideals while strengthening our economic ties and continuing important progress in the areas of health, education, governance, and many more.

I send my best wishes to the Tanzanian people for a healthy, peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future.