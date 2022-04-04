US State Department – Sung Kim’s Meeting with Noh Kyu-duk

Special Representative for the DPRK Kim’s Meeting with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On April 4, Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim met with ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk in Washington, D.C. The two jointly condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s March 24 intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which was only the latest in a series of increasingly escalatory DRPK launches this year. They also reaffirmed the importance of a strong, unified response to these escalatory actions.

The Special Representatives condemned these ballistic missile launches as clear violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that posed a serious threat to regional stability. Special Representative Kim underscored the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of the ROK, while reaffirming that the United States continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with the DPRK. Special Representative Kim stressed the importance of close bilateral coordination with the ROK and other allies and partners as we seek to advance our shared goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.