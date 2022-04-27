US State Department – South African Freedom Day

South African Freedom Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people and government of South Africa as you celebrate 28 years of democracy.

The United States values its close friendship with South Africa and seeks to strengthen the bonds between our peoples and governments. We hope that the year ahead brings renewed opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in health, climate policy, trade, and other sectors in support of our shared interests.

I send our best wishes for peace, prosperity, and a joyous Freedom Day.