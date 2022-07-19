US State Department – Sison’s Travel to London

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison’s Travel to London and Vienna

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to London and Vienna July 20-26 for consultations on a range of U.S. multilateral priorities, including shipping, food insecurity, and humanitarian needs triggered by Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.

In London, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as well as consult with a group of likeminded partner nations on strategies to uphold and strengthen the multilateral system.

In Vienna, the Assistant Secretary will meet with officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB). Assistant Secretary Sison will also visit IAEA laboratory facilities in Seibersdorf, including those supported by the Joint FAO/IAEA Center of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, as well as the IAEA Hydrology Lab in Vienna, to explore important initiatives related to reducing food insecurity and promoting global health.