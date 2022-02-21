US State Department – Sison’s Travel to Geneva

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sison’s Travel to Geneva

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to Geneva, Switzerland February 21-23. This will be Ambassador Sison’s first visit to Geneva since becoming Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs.

While in Geneva, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet and senior officials from international organizations headquartered in Geneva, including the World Health Organization. Assistant Secretary Sison will also meet with Doreen Bogdan-Martin to highlight U.S. support for her candidacy for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union.