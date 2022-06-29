US State Department – Seychelles National Day

Seychelles National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the Seychellois people on your forty-sixth anniversary of independence.

The United States greatly values our relationship with Seychelles and our mutual dedication to democratic values, human rights, and peace and security. We look forward to deepening our relationship in the years to come.

Best wishes to the Seychellois people on this momentous occasion.