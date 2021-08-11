US State Department: Senior Advisor for Energy Security

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

I am appointing Amos Hochstein to serve as the Department’s Senior Advisor for Energy Security, underscoring the Administration’s commitment to promote energy security for the United States and our allies and partners. His immediate focus will be implementation of measures to reduce the risks posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as outlined in the July 21 Joint Statement of the United States and Germany on Support for Ukraine, European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals.

Senior Advisor Hochstein brings decades of experience to this role, having held senior positions in the State Department, academia, and the private sector. He is uniquely suited to support the development and implementation of an integrated U.S. strategy to strengthen global energy security, especially in Central and Eastern Europe. This appointment demonstrates the Administration’s resolve to utilize energy diplomacy to ensure the security of supply during this critical time of energy transition, push back against the Kremlin’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon, and to advance a more secure and sustainable energy future for Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries.