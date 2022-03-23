US State Department Return Travel on Expired Passport

Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. citizens currently abroad whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired U.S. passport for return travel to the United States until June 30, 2022. Certain criteria apply, and we encourage U.S. citizens to confirm their eligibility for traveling on an expired passport at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel.html prior to finalizing travel arrangements.

The State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have worked with commercial airlines to extend this temporary measure and facilitate the ability of U.S. citizens to use certain expired passports to return from abroad directly to the United?States. This extension will lessen ongoing travel difficulties created by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently expired U.S. passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection?en?route to the United States or to a United States territory.

The State Department also reminds U.S. citizens that, as of December 6, 2021, all air travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken no more than 24 hours of their flight’s departure to the United States. For those wishing to renew their passport upon their return to the United States, current processing times can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html.