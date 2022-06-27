US State Department – Republic of Djibouti’s National Day

On the Occasion of the Republic of Djibouti’s National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Djibouti on the 45th anniversary of your independence.

The United States appreciates the close partnership between our governments and warm friendship between our peoples. Together, we are working to advance our shared interests by building a more stable, secure, and prosperous region and upholding our common values on the global stage. Djibouti has made invaluable contributions to that effort and the United States remains committed to working together toward a bright future that includes greater peace and economic opportunity for both of our nations.