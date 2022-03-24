US State Department on Violence in Darfur

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States strongly condemns the recent marked increase in violence in Sudan, particularly in Darfur and the Two Areas, and calls for an immediate end to killings, sexual violence, forced displacements, and other human rights abuses. We urge an immediate investigation into the causes of this recent spate of violence in Darfur and the Two Areas and for those responsible for human rights abuses or violations to be held accountable. We remind the signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement of their commitments to provide security in these regions and work towards a durable peace.

These tragic incidents further demonstrate both the imperative for accelerated implementation of the provisions of the Juba Peace Agreement and that Sudan requires comprehensive, inclusive security sector reform as well as accountability measures to address longstanding and ongoing impunity. They also underscore the continued need for robust monitoring and reporting mechanisms through the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Security Council’s Panel of Experts on Sudan, and the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

As civilian and military actors participate in Sudanese-led, internationally facilitated consultations about Sudan’s future under civilian rule, we call on Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North – Abadalaziz Alhilu and Sudan Liberation Movement – Abdel Wahid Al Nur to engage constructively in this process. We urge all stakeholders to take seriously and address the drivers of conflict in the country’s peripheries.