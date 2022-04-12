US State Department on Thailand New Year – Songkran

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of the Kingdom of Thailand a healthy and prosperous year ahead as you celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year.

The alliance and friendship between the United States and Thailand are built on a shared commitment to a safe and secure future for all American and Thai people. Together, we have fought infectious diseases, responded to natural disasters, and protected economic security across the Pacific Ocean. Our partnership endures, and we stand ready to face evolving challenges — like the pandemic and the climate crisis — that impact all global citizens. At the same time, we will continue to build on our strong people-to-people ties and shared values.

After two years in which the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened festivities, this year’s celebration is a particularly poignant reminder of how holiday traditions express a nation’s deepest values and aspirations. We offer our best wishes to all Thai people in the coming year.