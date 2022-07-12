US State Department on Sao Tome and Principe National Day

Sao Tome and Principe National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Sao Tome and Principe on the 47th anniversary of your independence.

On this occasion, we applaud Sao Tome and Principe’s commitment to democracy and good governance.

We look forward to strengthening our partnership on shared priorities, such as maritime security, and wish your nation continued success and prosperity.