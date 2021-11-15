4.4 C
US State Department on Release of Daniel Fenster

By Maryam Shah
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months.  I commend Ambassador Tom Vajda and his team at U.S. Embassy Rangoon, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, the expertise of Consular Affairs and the dedicated partners, including Governor Bill Richardson, who helped facilitate Danny’s release.

We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

