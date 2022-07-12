US State Department On Passing of José Eduardo dos Santos

On the Passing of Former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States offers condolences on the death of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos. He played a consequential role in Angola’s history, during its struggle for independence, as Foreign Minister, and as President.

Following Angola’s long and painful civil war, dos Santos oversaw the country’s remarkable reintegration and transition to peace during the complex post-colonial era. The United States remains committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Angola and deepening the relationship between the American and Angolan people.