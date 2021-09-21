US State Department on Malta National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, it is my pleasure to congratulate the people of Malta as you celebrate your 57th Independence Day.c The United States is proud of our longstanding partnership and cooperation with Malta, which is based upon our shared democratic values.

We also cherish our friendship with Malta, which has lasted for more than two centuries.c The United States looks forward to continuing the meaningful cooperation that exists between our two nations, as well as the expansion of our economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

Best wishes to all Maltese on this special day.