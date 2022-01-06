US State Department on Kazakhstan State of Emergency

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is closely following the situation in Kazakhstan, a valued partner. We condemn the acts of violence and destruction of property and call for restraint by both the authorities and protestors. We ask for all Kazakhstanis to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights, and media freedom, including through the restoration of internet service. We urge all parties to find a peaceful resolution of the state of emergency.