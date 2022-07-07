US State Department on Jovenel Moïse Death Anniversary

on the Anniversary of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s Assassination

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Today marks one year since the assassination of Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse. The United States continues to staunchly support the pursuit of justice and accountability for those who planned, financed, and perpetrated this terrible crime.

We remain concerned about the limited progress of Haiti’s investigation into the assassination. Although the fifth investigating judge was recently appointed, Haitian authorities have not adequately addressed the judiciary’s calls for stronger security measures to protect judicial workers assigned to the case and to preserve the chain of custody of key evidence. Unfortunately, the same can be said for many other cases, including that of the assassination of Port-au-Prince Bar Association President Monferrier Dorval in 2020.

We urge the Haitian authorities to move forward with an independent and thorough investigation into the assassination of President Moïse, consistent with Haitian law and international rule of law standards, to ensure those responsible for this crime are brought to justice. We remain a committed partner to supporting this aim, as shown by the extraditions of individuals alleged to have conspired in the perpetration of this offense through acts committed within U.S. jurisdiction. We hope the joint efforts of the Haitian government and relevant international partners soon shed light on the crime, so that justice may be served, and the Haitian people can confidently say President Moïse’s murder was not met with impunity.