US State Department on ISIS Attacks in Iraq

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of ISIS attacks throughout Iraq, including the attack yesterday in Makhmour district that took the lives of 10 Peshmerga and three civilians. We offer our condolences to the families of those killed and injured in these attacks. The United States reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga, as they continue the fight against ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat.