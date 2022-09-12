Politics

US State Department – On Ethiopian New Year

September 12, 2022
Maryam Shah

On the Occasion of the Ethiopian New Year

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On the occasion of the Ethiopian New Year, the United States stands with the people of Ethiopia and supports ongoing diplomatic efforts to realize their desire to live in peace, with economic opportunity for all.  We commend the African Union for its work to bring the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to talks as soon as possible to resolve the ongoing conflict.  We encourage a robust process that responds to the Government of Ethiopia’s declared readiness to go “anywhere, anytime” for the sake of peace and the TPLF’s statement today that they are ready to end the fighting and seek to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.  International partners stand ready to support this process.  Eritrea and others should cease fueling the conflict.

The United States supports Ethiopia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and wants to return to a strong partnership.  In the spirit of the new year, we call on the country’s leaders to put Ethiopia on a path that ends the suffering and achieves a lasting peace.

Read more news related to Ethiopia:

  1. Five Months of a Humanitarian Truce in Ethiopia
  2. US State Department On Civilians Killed in Ethiopia
  3. Humanitarian Assistance to Communities in Northern Ethiopia
  4. US State Department – Steps to End the Conflict in Ethiopia