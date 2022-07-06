US State Department On Comoros National Day

Comoros National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

It is a pleasure to congratulate the Comorian people on the forty-seventh anniversary of their independence.

The United States values its strong relationship with the Union of the Comoros, as we work together on promoting maritime security in the Indian Ocean and addressing climate change globally. The United States looks forward to expanding our relationship in the coming years.

We wish all Comorians the very best as they celebrate their independence.