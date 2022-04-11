US State Department on Burma New Year – Thingyan Festival

Burma New Year 2022 – Thingyan Festival

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Burma on the occasion of Burma’s New Year, Thingyan.

Thingyan is an opportunity to wash away the previous year’s tribulations. Since the military coup, the people of Burma have endured unimaginable suffering and shown incredible courage and resilience in opposition to the military regime. The United States will continue to stand by the people of Burma and to promote accountability in connection with the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime. The United States is unwavering in its commitment to help restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy and achieve lasting peace.

In these difficult times, please accept our warmest regards for the people of Burma.