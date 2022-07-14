US State Department On Bastille Day

Bastille Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I?send my warm wishes to the people?of France?as they celebrate their national day.

We have an enduring and close relationship with France, our oldest Ally. In the spirit of “Liberté, Égalité, and Fraternité,” the United States cherishes its relationship with France, defined by our shared values, including our fundamental support for democracy and human rights. We fought side by side through two World Wars and worked together in the aftermath to create a more prosperous and secure Europe.

As we mark the 75th anniversary of the announcement of the Marshall Plan, we face daunting challenges to the post-War order. This year our two countries have cooperated closely in our mutual pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity. We recognize and appreciate French contributions to human rights and global security, including in Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, as well as close cooperation to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The United States is committed to working with France to combat the climate crisis and we applaud French leadership on climate, including the Paris Agreement. Our partnership is extensive and multifaceted from France’s recent signing of the Artemis Accords to our important cooperation in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We highly value France’s contributions in creating a more peaceful and prosperous world.

Best wishes to?the?people?of France for a joyous national day and a successful year.