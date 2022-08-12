US State Department – Noyes’ Travel to Pennsylvania

Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Travel to Pennsylvania

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 15-16. In Philadelphia, Assistant Secretary Noyes will thank local refugee resettlement partners and recognize Philadelphia for being a leading city in refugee resettlement. She will commend the city’s contributions to Operation Allies Welcome as one of two main Ports of Entry that received flights of Afghans on their way to other destinations across the United States. Assistant Secretary Noyes will also celebrate the “City of Brotherly Love” for welcoming and resettling hundreds of Afghans over the past year, and refugees over many years.

During her visit, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with city and state officials including the mayor as well as refugee resettlement agency affiliates Nationalities Service Center (NSC) and HIAS Pennsylvania. She will also speak with resettlement partners’ staff and volunteers, community sponsors and leaders, employers of refugees, health care providers, and others who so warmly welcome Afghans to Philadelphia, as well as holding conversations with newly arrived refugees.