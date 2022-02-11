US State Department – North American Drug Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Yesterday, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Heide Fulton and White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Assistant Director Eric Talbot, participated virtually alongside representatives from Mexico and Canada in the fifth NADD meeting to advance trilateral public health and security efforts to address the drug threats facing North America, especially the production, trafficking, and use of synthetic drugs.

The three governments reviewed progress since the last NADD in December 2019 and agreed to more closely cooperate and share information to better understand and address the production and trafficking of illegal drugs, the public health harms associated with drug use, and illicit finances.

Additional information may be found in the joint statement released by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, available at https://www.state.gov/bureau-of-international-narcotics-and-law-enforcement-affairs-releases/.