US State Department – Molly Phee’s Travel to Chad

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee’s Travel to Chad

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will visit N’Djamena, Chad, March 20-22 for bilateral meetings. Assistant Secretary Phee will meet with the President of the Transitional Military Council Mahamat Déby and other senior officials to highlight the importance of an inclusive national dialogue and a timely transition to a freely elected civilian government. She will discuss our shared interest in security in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. Assistant Secretary Phee will reinforce the importance of shared U.S.-Chadian commitments to address humanitarian challenges and promote respect for human rights, including combatting trafficking in persons. She will also meet with civil society representatives, multilateral partners, humanitarian actors, and the private sector to advance stability and prosperity for the Chadian people and the region.