US State Department: Military Seizure of Power in Guinea

September 6, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Washington, DC (STL.NewsThe US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States condemns yesterday’s events in Conakry.

Violence and any extra-constitutional measures will only erode Guinea’s prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity. These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea’s other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people.

We urge all parties to forego violence and any efforts not supported by the Constitution and stand by the rule of law.  We reiterate our encouragement of a process of national dialogue to address concerns sustainably and transparently to enable a peaceful and democratic way forward for Guinea to realize its full potential.

