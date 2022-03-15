US State Department – Michele J. Sison’s Travel to Bamako

Assistant Secretary Sison’s Travel to Bamako, Mali and Paris, France

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to Bamako, Mali and Paris, France, March 15-22.

While in Bamako, Assistant Secretary Sison will meet with senior officials from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and other key stakeholders to assess the ongoing peace and security challenges facing Mali and MINUSMA’s efforts to promote the stability of Mali and the region. MINUSMA remains a vitally important peacekeeping mission, mandated by the United Nations Security Council to support the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali and the political transition and to protect civilians, reduce intercommunal violence, and reestablish State presence and authority. The Assistant Secretary will meet with officials from the transition government and a wide range of United Nations relief and development agencies.

In Paris, the Assistant Secretary will meet with counterparts in the French government and other diplomatic colleagues to discuss, among other issues, continued close coordination at the United Nations and across the multilateral system regarding the Russian Federation’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine.