US State Department – Marshall Islands National Day

Republic of the Marshall Islands, National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands on your 43rd Constitution Day. We are grateful the Marshall Islands and the United States continues to enjoy such a unique and historic friendship, epitomized by our Compact of Free Association.

We also appreciate our longstanding collaboration with the Marshall Islands. Together, we promote the security, economic development, public health, and climate resilience of the Marshall Islands. By extension, our cooperation advances a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

I send my warmest wishes to all people of the Marshall Islands, at home and abroad.