US State Department – Marking Losar, the Tibetan New Year

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

I extend best wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. As we welcome the Year of the Water Tiger, we also recognize the strength, resilience, and vibrancy of the Tibetan community here in the United States and around the world. We are unwavering in our commitment to helping Tibetans preserve their cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage, which we honor today.

May this new year bring renewed energy and inspiration. Losar tashi delek.