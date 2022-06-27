US State Department – Madagascar National Day

Madagascar National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on the occasion of your sixty-second Independence Day.

The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to work with the Malagasy people to protect the environment and foster economic development. We look forward to furthering our partnership to advance democratic values, strengthen human rights, and encourage sustainable economic development in the coming years.

Best wishes to you on this auspicious occasion.